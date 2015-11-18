SIALKOT

The two-day exhibition of handcrafts made by the home-based workers began under the auspices of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) here on Tuesday.

The agency has arranged the event in collaboration with a non-profit organisation to encourage the home-based workers in Sialkot.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Labour Rana Ashfaq Sarwar inaugurated the exhibition.

A large number of the handcrafts-lovers especially Sikhs visited the exhibition. They showed keen interest in the handmade products. They highly hailed the skills of the home based women workers in this regard.

As many as 90 home based women workers have set up the stalls of their products in this exhibition.

Addressing the participants of a seminar on advocacy efforts to promote public policy support to home-based workers at Sanaatzar-Social Welfare Complex, Ashfaq Sarwar said that the government was making effective steps to provide and protect the basis rights of the workers.

He also claimed that the government was encouraging them to earn a living after getting the necessary training of skills.

He said that the government was also making efforts to enhance the sources of income for the such workers besides raising the living standard by providing them with basic rights.

He said that the government was committed to safeguarding the basic rights of the women workers by providing them with maximum opportunities of earning while at home. He said that the home based women workers deserve proper attention and encouragement by all of the society.

He said that the exhibition has exposed the maximum talent of the home-based women workers.

He announced that government would encourage the home based workers. United States Agency for International Development officials said that “Mela for Skill Promotion” was organised at Sialkot for promoting improved livelihood for informal sector workers in Sialkot.

MPAs Tariq Akhtar Subhani, M Ikram, Rana Liaqat Ali, Rana Afzal, Sardar Ramaish Singh, DCO Dr Asif Tufail, Ms Gulshan Gohar, Idrees Ahmed and Ali Pasha were also present.

Poison kills 7 buffaloes: Seven buffaloes were poisoned to death by some unknown accused at a cattle den in village Ranjhai, Daska tehsil. Police are investigating with no clue or arrest so far in this regard.