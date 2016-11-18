LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Prematurity Day was observed across the country including Lahore yesterday to reaffirm commitment towards reducing the number of preterm births.

Seminars and workshops were arranged by various institutions to mark the global event.

The Neonatology Department of Children's Hospital arranged a workshop for imparting skills to healthcare providers aimed at reducing newborn mortality. The course was conducted in collaboration with IRMNCH Programme, Unicef and Laerdal Global Health.

WPD is observed annually on November 17 since 2011. According to an estimate, 860,000 premature births are recorded each year in Pakistan of which nearly 102,000 children die due to related complications, says Unicef.

Globally, 15 million babies are born before time each year and over one million die before their fifth birthday. Pakistan is ranked second among the top ten countries that account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths from preterm birth complications.

The WPD highlights innovations that show the most promise in transforming the prevention, diagnosis, and management of preterm birth. While it provides an opportunity to call attention to the heavy burden of death and disability when a child is born too soon, it is also a chance to talk about solutions.

Unicef emphasises that preterm births and child deaths can be achieved by strengthening health policies and services as well as improving access and care for mothers and new-borns. An important aspect of prevention of preterm birth is adequate maternal nutrition which is critical for foetal development.

Women with low Body Mass Index or low pregnancy weight gain are at increased risk for preterm birth. There are other proven low-cost interventions that are especially effective for preterm babies. These include antenatal steroid injections given to mothers in preterm labour, Kangaroo Mother Care – a technique used to keep the new-born warm and support breast feeding.

Good hygiene care can help prevent multiple infections while early initiation of breast feeding within the first hour can particularly help prevent deaths.

New strategies for

old problem

The government is focused on improving mother and child health and key indicators of primary healthcare, Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan said yesterday.

During a meeting with representative of Department for International Development (DFID) UK Sir Michael Barber, the secretary said that independent survey by third-party has verified significant improvement in routine immunisation coverage. Health DG Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Special Health Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, senior officers of the department, TRF Plus provincial head Dr Anwar Janjua, Policy and Strategic Planning Unit Director Muhammad Khan Ranjha and members of CM Health Roadmap Team were also present on the occasion.

Khan said that EPI has evolved a new strategy through which special focus would be given on low coverage of immunization in deferent areas and this work would be started from Southern Punjab. Pregnant women and infants would be the target, he added.

The secretary informed that they have chalked out a plan for improvement in EPI coverage in Rajan Pur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Moreover, integrated, reproductive, mother, newborn child health (IRMNCH) was working to introduce referral system from 700 BHUs under 24/7 programme to Rural Health Centers for shifting of serious patients.

“IRMNCH is also piloting a program in few districts for improvement in data reporting system of deliveries. For this purpose android based real time system has been introduced.”

He further said that the department would introduce three vaccines in 2017 i.e. Rota Virus, DPT Booster Doze for 4-5 year children and hepatitis-B birth doze for newborns. Measles, Rubella (MR) vaccine would be introduced in 2018 and TD vaccine for pregnant women in 2019. This program would cost Rs1.7697 to the provincial exchequer, according to the secretary.