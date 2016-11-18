KARACHI - Pakistani and Chinese navies enjoy an ‘all-weather’ relationship and have a long history of maritime collaboration.

This collaboration includes regular exchange visits of senior naval leaders and fleet units, joint construction of naval ships and submarines, PLA (N) regular participation in AMAN series of exercises, annual joint SOF exercises and PN-PLA (N) bilateral exercises. These views were expressed by Commodore Mirza Foad Amin Baig, commander of the 18th Destroyer Squadron, and Senior Captain Chi Qingtao, flotilla commander of the Chinese Naval Force, at a joint media briefing about the 4th Pak-China bilateral naval exercise. The current visit of the PLA (N) ships to Karachi and the exercise is a testimony to strong relations between the navies of the two countries, they said.

Chinese Navy ships CHANGXINGDAO (Ocean Salvage & Rescue Ship) and PLA (N) ship HANDAN are in Karachi these days on a goodwill visit to Pakistan.

Commodore Foad said this significant exercise consisted of harbour and sea phases. The harbour phase is currently in progress and consists of various calls on, mutual visits to ships and table top discussions as a warm up for the sea phase. The sea phase of the exercise will be conducted in the open sea and cover wide spectrum of maritime and naval operations by ships, helicopters, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Joint Boarding Operations by Special Forces, Air Defence Exercises, Communication Drills and Joint Manoeuvres by ships.

Underlining the aims and objectives of the exercise, he said that it was aimed at improving interoperability for conducting combined maritime operations and ensuring a stable maritime environment vital for economic stability and growth. It was also aimed at ensuring peace and security in the maritime commons. The exercise is reflective of strong mutual desire to improve the level of coordination and interoperability at operational and tactical levels, he added.

Highlighting the efforts of Pakistan for eradication of terrorism, he said the government of Pakistan, its armed forces and the people of Pakistan were fighting against terrorism for over a decade now. He said the Pakistan Navy was actively pursuing government’s policies and had taken a number of measures to promote peace and stability in the maritime commons of the world’s most important sea route through regular participation in Multinational Task Forces CTF 150 and CTF 151. Similarly, PLA (N) is actively engaged in the efforts to thwart terrorism and piracy in the Indian Ocean region through continuous deployment of a Task Force.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Senior Captain Chi Qingtao, flotilla commander of the Chinese Navy, said these bilateral exercises would refine operational capabilities of both navies. He said these exercises were significant in the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Pakistan-China Naval Exercises will continue till November 21 and they will help improve Pakistan’s capability to protect operations at the Gwadar Port and provide a safe and conducive environment for the movement of merchant ships.