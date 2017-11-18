KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabir chaired on Friday a meeting here to review Rs25billion Karachi Package announced by the federal government.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair said planning commission had approved Rs8 billion for current financial year and PC-1 of different projects was also prepared, adding that the PC-1 will be sent to planning commission for approval. Keeping in view the hardships faced by Fire Brigade Karachi, the governor stated that Rs1.5 billion have been allocated for the department for the purchase of fire tenders, fire bowsers and snorkels.

He said Rs 6.7 billion was allocated for road and transport sector of the city, announcing that three flyovers will be constructed at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi and Board Office. The renovation of Manghopir and Nashtar roads would also be included in Karachi Package.

Zubair said besides Karachi Package, the projects worth Rs 50 billion were in completion stage in Karachi. Green Line Bus Rapid Transit, Lyari Expressway and water supply scheme K-IV were the schemes powered by the federal government were about to complete.

The governor said that all stakeholders of the city have been taken on board and different projects were included in the package on the identification of different political and religious parties.“Karachi is the backbone of Pakistan where people of whole country move to get employment.

After the restoration of peace and good law and order situation, the international investors are taking interest to promote economic activities of the metropolis; therefore the uplift projects were need of the hour,” he concluded.