KASUR - Police claimed to have arrested as many as 24 proclaimed offenders including nine wanted criminals and five gamblers during operations here the other day.

The police also recovered 3kg of hashish, 35 litres of liquor, and illegal arms from their possession. According to police, investigation was started against the criminals on the direction of Kasur DPO.

“The suspects have been involved in several murder and robbery incidents,” said the police. “FIRs have been registered against five accused for providing shelter to the wanted criminals,” they added.

Man shot at, injured

A man was shot at and injured in firing by two suspects at his home at Phoolnagar Adda here the other day. Allah Ditta was at his house when Sabir and Atif barged into and fired on him.