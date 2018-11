Share:

SHEIKHUPURA: Around 25 schoolchildren were injured when a bus turned turtle near interchange, Kala Shah Kaku on Saturday. According to police, a bus was carrying schoolchildren for a trip to Khewra from Shalamar area when it overturned near Kala Shah Kaku when its tie-rod dislocated. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital, where 23 of them were discharged after first aid. On information, the district administration reached at the spot and reviewed the rescue operation.– APP