SARGODHA - Four members of a Tablighi Jamaat were killed and 14 others were wounded after the roof of the mosque they were staying collapsed in 140-South village here on Saturday.

According to locals, a 25-member Tablighi Jamaat from Shangla (Swat) and Northern Areas stayed at Jamia Masjid Attaullah Shah Bukhari in 140-South village, Sillanwali tehsil, Sargodha district. Yesterday, just after Zuhr prayers, when they were busy in their daily missionary activities, the roof of the mosque caved in.

All persons in the mosque were buried under the debris. Locals rushed to the mosque, rescued those beneath the debris of the roof, and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Sargodha. Three of them including Amir of Jamaat Syed Kareem, son of Muhammad Shah, and two others Saeedur Rehman, son of Suleiman, and Muhammad Shah, son of Qadir, died on the spot while another injured died during treatment. Condition of three injured, being treated at the hospitals, was stated to be critical. Amongst the deceased and injured mostly were elderly persons.