Cheryl Tweedy says she would reunite with Girls Aloud if she received £10 million for her charity The Prince's Trust Cheryl's Trust Centre.

The 35-year-old singer insisted that she has no plans to reunite with her former girlband - comprised of Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - but admitted that £10 million for her charity The Prince's Trust Cheryl's Trust Centre could change her mind.

Cheryl told The Guardian: ''It's not going to happen. It wouldn't take anything, it's just not going to happen.''

However, when the interviewer said: ''[Hypothetically] I've got 10 million quid and I'd like to give it to The Prince's Trust Cheryl's Trust Centre in exchange for one Girls Aloud reunion,'' Cheryl couldn't resist. She said: ''Well, for 10 million pounds...''

However, she then clarified: ''You do know I meant 10 million for each of us, right?'' Cheryl calls Girls Aloud's legacy as ''having good pop songs, for a good chunk of time'' and revealed she, Nicola and Kimberley had to fight for their hit single 'The Promise' to be released. She said: ''As we left, some guy said to us: 'We'll do it your way, but you're committing career suicide.''' 'The Promise' went on to become 2008's fastest-selling single.

Although Cheryl insisted she no longer cares about having number one singles, she admitted that if her comeback flops she would walk away from her pop career as it would not be worth being away from her son Bear, whose father is her former boyfriend Liam Payne. The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker said: ''Is it bad, if I say that if I get another No 1 that's great, and if I don't that's fine? If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life.

I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that. Is the juice worth the squeeze?''