Share:

A 70-year-old man died in a road accident on Shahdara Mor. He was allegedly hit by a car and the driver managed escape. Police shifted the body to morgue and started investigations. According to APP, six people were killed and 1,081 others sustained injuries in 999 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. As many as 666 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals by Rescue-1122, while 415 with minor injuries were let go home after provision of first aid on-the-spot. The data showed that 458 drivers, 23 juvenile drivers, 118 pedestrians and 511 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics revealed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore whicha affected 219 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and Gujranwala at third place with 60 accidents and 60 victims.