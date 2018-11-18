Share:

SARGODHA - The lawyers kept locked courts on fourth day of their strike on Saturday, demanding the establishment of Lahore High Court Bench in Sargodha division.

In Sargodha District Bar Association (DBA) President Ansar Abbas Baloch said that lawyers would also observe protest on November 19.

He said that the issue of High Court Bench has become the issue of life and death for lawyers as well as people of Sargodha division. "Now we could not budge from our demand for the high court bench," he claimed.

Yesterday important cases including the one against Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) head Dr Tahirul Qadri and PAT activists could not be heard in Anti-Terrorism Court due to lawyers strike. No case could be heard in any court which suffered litigants came from far-flung areas. Besides, scores of bail applications could not be trialled in courts due to such situation.

It is to be noted that police have filed a case against 22 lawyers including DBA president and general secretary under Anti-Terrorism Act two days ago.

In Gujranwala, the lawyers community continued their strike for the 4th consecutive day and locked the judges residents along with district and sessions court.

The lawyers have been protesting to press their demand for the establishment of an LHC bench at Gujranwala, saying that it will ensure speedy and cheap justice to millions of litigants of the Gujranwala Division.

Due to the strike, the litigants who had come from far-flung areas for hearing of their cases faced difficulties and had to return without any hearing.

The protesting lawyers led by DBA President Noor Muhammad Mirza marched from session courts to judicial colony, chanting slogans and demanded the establishment of an LHC bench at the earliest.