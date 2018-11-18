Share:

ISLAMABAD - Skipper Ayub Awan led from the front as Islamabad Green Police Cricket team defeated Islamabad Whites Police cricket team by 5 wickets in a friendly match played here at Police Headquarters ground on Saturday.

Green skipper won the toss and invited Whites to bat first, batting first, Whites managed to score 187 for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted 30 overs.

Hamid Ali batted superbly and scored 41 with the help of four boundaries and one six, while Muneeb made 32. Shahid Siddiqui was the pick of the Greens bowlers with 4 for 25, while skipper Ayub Awan captured 3 for 23. Islamabad Police Greens achieved the target in 28th overs losing 5 wickets in the process. It was brilliant al-round display of Ayub Awan, who after capturing 3 wickets, made unbeaten match-winning 67. He struck 7 boundaries and two towering sixes while Atif also batted well for his 61. Tahir took 2 for 32. Ayub was declared player of the match.