QUETTA - Environment Protection Agency Balochistan Director General Mohammad Tariq Zehri on Saturday said climate change has caused a number of problems in the largest province of the country with severe drought as the worst one.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organised by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Balochistan government, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change Islamabad (CSCCC) and AHSAS PK (NGO).

CSCCC Chairman Ayesha Khan, LUMS University Lahore Professor Dr Mahmood Ahmed, EPA officials and environmental experts were also present at the event.

On this occasion, organising institutions formulated Climate Agenda Implementation Network (CAIN) to deal with the environmental challenges and their impact in Balochistan. The event was also attended by media community and Media Forum Balochistan formed to fulfill objectives of the CAIN.

EPA Director General Tariq Zehri urged the media to apprise people of Balochistan about environmental problems including climate change, pollution and drought. Executive Director AHSAS PK and Environmental Journalist Watan Yar Khilji briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of CAIN and Media Forum Balochistan in Balochistan, and lauded the efforts of EPA DG Mohammad Tariq Zehri in this regard.

Ayesha Khan and Dr Mahmood Ahmed on this occasion expressed contentment over formation of CAIN and Media Forum. They emphasised media to play its full role in awareness campaigns regarding climate change and highlight the environmental issues in different areas of Balochistan.