ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Saturday said the Centre, during the last ten years, had transferred Rs 1,500 billion to Balochistan as per statistics shared by the Ministry of Finance.

“Exact figure transferred to Balochistan as per Hamad Azhar (Minister of State For Revenue) in last ten years is Rs 1,500 billion only from the federal kitty which does not include provincial taxes,” the minister posted on his twitter account.

Fawad regretted that if those who remained in power during that tenure were asked about utilisation of the transferred money, they said that the democracy and dignity of the Parliament was under threat.

DEMAND FOR PROBE JUSTIFIED: KAKAR

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar Saturday said it was a justified demand of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for investigation into use of billions of rupees funds provided to Balochistan by the previous federal governments.

Senator Kakar, in a statement issued in Islamabad, said the step would help provide due rights to people of Balochistan by ensuring more transparency. “We believe in transparency but corrupt practices in the previous tenures had created a sense of deprivation among the people of province,” he added. He said there should be complete audit of the billions of rupees provided to the province so that the nation might know the truth.

Kakar said transparency into the financial and other state affairs would help improve governance system. The audit of funds claimed to be provided to Balochistan by the last federal governments would be a practical step towards good governance and ensuring prosperity of the province, he added.