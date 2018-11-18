Share:

LAHORE - The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) presidency has been handed over to Bangladesh with Nazmul Hassan (President Bangladesh Cricket Board) taking over from Ehsan Mani (Chairman PCB) for the term 2018-2020.

The handing over took place at the Annual General Council Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council here on Saturday which was presided over by the outgoing president Mani.

Delegates from ACC member countries and officials attended the meeting. This was the first AGM hosted by Pakistan in more than a decade.

Commenting on his new role as the President of the ACC, Nazmul Hassan said: “I am honoured to take over the coveted role of ACC president. My foremost endeavour would be to bring the Asian cricket playing countries together and promote the sport around the region. The Asian wing is right now the strongest as far as international cricket is concerned with as many as five Test playing nations and two countries with ODI status. I have already been associated with ACC for a number of years and I hope my experience will help me in taking the ACC to greater heights in unison with all member countries.”

The members were briefed about the ACC Development plans, events and the programmes implemented in 2017. A brief presentation was made on the recently held Unimoni Asia Cup in the UAE. The tournament attracted huge crowds at the two venues (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and top quality cricket was witnessed, the event was a big success for the ACC.

During the meeting Afghanistan was unanimously selected as full member ACC.

Members also spoke about the inclusion of cricket in multi sports events like the Asian Games, efforts should be made to ensure the same for the 2022 Asian Games scheduled in China. The members meanwhile also discussed the possibilities of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan through the ACC platform.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 is being jointly hosted by PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket, with the Group B matches taking place in Karachi next month (Group A matches are being hosted in Sri Lanka). The members felt it is a step in the right direction for bringing back top quality cricket in the country. The ACC endeavour’s to take similar steps in the future.

David Richardson (CEO ICC) gave a presentation to the ACC member countries on the ICC Global Strategy and how it can help them to grow the game in their respective countries. M Aflah, President Cricket Board of Maldives thanked PCB and National Cricket Academy Management (NCA) for organising a successful tour of Lahore last month.

Mani in his address thanked the ACC and ICC officials: “I want to thank the ACC members, Mr. David Richardson (ICC, CEO) and other ICC officials for coming over to Lahore for the AGM. The Asian region is incredibly important for the future of international cricket comprising the biggest fan base for the game. I welcome Nazmul Hasan as the new president of the ACC, I am confident that he will work in promoting the game further in the region. I would also like to thank the ACC Board and all member countries for their support during Pakistan’s tenure.”

At the end of the session the ACC members thanked the PCB for making excellent arrangements for the AGM.