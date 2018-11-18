Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally inaugurate the newly-constructed Shaukat Khanum flyover before December 5 as more than 85 percent work on the project has so far been completed while the remaining work will be finished within 15 days.

This was announced by Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmudur Rashid while talking to media during a visit of Shaukat Khanum flyover on Saturday.

The minister said the governing body of Lahore Development Authority has been reconstituted after the elections and very soon its meeting will be convened for grant of approval of LDA’s budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Funds for completion of ongoing project will be released after the budget, he added.

He said that the development priorities for the city will be determined and will be rationalized by keeping in view the basic requirements of the people

He said that Vice Chairman LDA was working on behalf of the chief minister of Punjab for ensuring service delivery by LDA.

Project Director Iqrar Hussain informed the minister that more than 85 percent work on the project has been completed but only 50 percent of the payment could be made to date.

He told that cat eye and street lights were yet to be installed on the fly over where as asphalt layer would be laid on the road at grade.

It is pertinent to mention here that during The Nation survey it was fund that Shaukat Khanum flyover has been opened for public without taking proper safety measures for the motorists and vehicles. No street lights have been installed yet which can cause to traffic incidents.

Meanwhile, DG LDA Amna Imran Khan has directed for carrying out survey of commercial buildings of the city for formulating a comprehensive strategy for preparation of new master plan and commercialization policy for the city.

The Director General has constituted 16 survey teams which were carrying land use survey of various localities of the city in collaboration with the Punjab Urban Unit.

Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha also held a separate consultative informal meeting with experts of architecture and urban development regarding 2040 Master Plan of LDA to pave a way for futuristic planning of Lahore city and LDA premises in his office.

The objective of session was to include the opinions and suggestions of citizens and all other stakeholders. Commissioner said Master Plan 2040 LDA would be carved for modern and facilitative principals. In meeting under his chair, Kamil Khan Mumtaz, Reza Ali, Nadeem Ul Haq, Almas Haider, DG LDA and other officers participated.

Experts said that local area planning could make successful the overall master plan.

Experts also suggested getting lines from national urbanization policy and they said that objectives behind master plans come before survey, analysis and planning.

In the briefing it was informed that population of Lahore city was increasing tremendously and irregular commercialization was biggest challenges.

Kamil Khan Mumtaz told The Nation that the meeting discussed the future course of action to make Master Plan in general without going into the denials.