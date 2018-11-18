Share:

KARACHI - A meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani discussed the actions and efforts required by the city administration as well as the Sindh Food Authority after the incident of two minor children took place in the city.

The meeting deliberated in detail the issues with regard to the actions require for the inspection of food in hotels, restaurants and other outlets and for those violating the health safety standards.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Amjad Laghari, other official of the food authority, all deputy commissioners and officials of quality control authority department of KMC.

The commissioner stressed the needs of coordination and cooperation to be developed between the officials of the district administration and the Sindh Food Authority.

He said that the incident of death of two minor brothers is tragic and it is the duty of the city administration to ensure that such incident should never take place in future in the city.

For the coordination, the meeting formed coordination committees at district and subdivision levels so as to the plan and takes actions against restaurants and food outlets those violating the health safety standards in the city.

The deputy commissioners will work as coordinator for the coordination committee with the food safety officers of the food authority and would be a member of the committee. Likewise, the assistant commissioners would look after the work of coordination with the technical support of the officials of the food authority.

It was decided that a data base would be developed of restaurants, hotels and all food serving eateries. The DG of the authority told the meeting that the authority needs coordination support from the city administration and they were willing to provide technical support to the district administration for the prevention of unhygienic food in restaurants outlets and other eateries in the city.