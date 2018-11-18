Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have taken into custody the officer of Capital Development Authority who had gone missing from Islamabad under mysterious circumstances on Thursday and later surfaced at D.I. Khan, according to sources in the police.

Ayaz Mehsud is a deputy director at CDA and his brother-in-law had lodged a complaint with Aabpara police after he suddenly went missing. A case was registered on the complaint following which a search was launched to trace him. However, on Friday, a video message started circulating on social media in which the deputy director, saying that he was safe in D.I. Khan with his relatives.

Mehsud’s family was busy in the preparation of his daughter’s marriage scheduled for Saturday (yesterday) as he disappeared from the home, according to family sources. The police suspected that the disappearance was extension of some family dispute.

According to the police sources, a police team from Islamabad was present in D.I. Khan to take Ayaz back to Islamabad. He was taken into custody from the house of one of his friends in D.I. Khan, Noor, according to the police sources.

Ayaz Mehsud had left for his office from his residence in sector G-13 on Thursday morning and remained in contact with his family till 8 pm.

But when his wife called him later, both of his mobile phones were switched off. In the last call to his wife, Mehsud had told his wife that he was in Korang Town in Islamabad and will return soon, but he never did.

Later, his brother-in-law, who had come to Islamabad from Peshawar to attend his niece’s marriage ceremony, had lodged the complaint. After registration of the case, the police started investigation and obtained the officer’s mobile phone record and with the help of a Mehsud’s friend, traced him in D.I. Khan, according to the police.

In the video message, the officer had said that he had come to D.I. Khan to see a relative after he lost both of his mobile phones.

According to the police sources, they law enforcers might interrogate the CDA officer for ‘staging kidnapping drama’ and making wrong statements.