KARACHI - The Millat-e-Jafria Saturday ended their mourning by carrying out two separate processions—one from Nishtar Park to Kharadar and another from Rizvia to Martin Quarters—peacefully.

The main Chup Tazia procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after Fajr prayer and culminated at Hussania Iraninan Imam Bargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional routes.

The procession was lead by Amjuman Imamia’s General Secretary Imtiaz Hussain and the Majlis-e-Aza was addressed by Allama Syed Ali Karar Naqvi. A large number of mourners including men, women and children attended the procession to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussian (RA) and his companions of Karbala.

The people from different parts of the city participated while carrying Alams, Tazias and kept reciting Nohas throughout the procession. The strict security measures were adopted and nobody except the participants was allowed on the route of the procession.

The second procession was carried out from Qasr-e-Musayyab Rizvia Society and culminated at Imam Bargah-e-Shah-e-Najaf in Martin Quarters. This procession was passed through its traditional routes—Golimar, Lasbella, Teen Hatti before culminating at Imam Bargah-e-Shah-e-Najaf. Just like the fisrt procession, the mourners attended this procession in large numbers to pay Homage to Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karabala.

The Chup Tazia was regarded as the last procession of mourning that starts from 1st Muharram.

The provincial police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had also ordered foolproof security measures foe the mourning processions and asked his subordinates to make extraordinary security arrangements and to secure the participants from any untoward incident. As per police spokesman, as many as 3600 law enforcers were deployed to protect the participants of the main processions.

Extra contingent of the law enforcers including Rangers and police were deployed to guard the main procession. The routes leading towards the main procession were also closed by erecting barricades. The snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of the building en-route to the main procession. Personnel in plainclothes were also deployed in the main procession. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called to conduct inspections along routes of the procession.

Snap checking, patrolling and intelligence sharing were already enhanced in the city, particularly in the surroundings of the processions.

Apart from the security arrangements, special traffic arrangements were also made and the vehicular traffic coming from the city side was diverted to Soldier Bazaar from the MA Jinnah Road. However, massive traffic jam was witnessed almost at every busy thoroughfare of the city including Soldier Bazaar, Jamshed Road, Jail Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Old Sabzi Mandi. Hundreds of vehicles got stuck in long queues, waiting for the situation to become normal for reaching their homes and offices.