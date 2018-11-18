Share:

KASUR - Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in theft and dacoity incidents reported in Kasur City and suburbs here the other day. Tariq Rashid, a resident of Chak 8, Hussain Khanwala got a case registered with Pattoki police that unidentified thieves stole cash worth Rs450,000 and other valuable items from the locker of his easy load shop. The police registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Asif Ali and his friend Waqar were on their way on a motorbike when three dacoits, picketing near Rohi Nullah, intercepted them at gunpoint. The dacoits robbed them of Rs25,000, the motorbike, and a cell phone and escaped. Kasur Saddr police registered a case and were investigating. In a dacoity incident, 10 armed men entered the house of Iftikhar Ahmed, held the family hostage, and looted 25 tola gold jewellery, Rs25,000 cash and other valuables. While two robbers robbed Rs16,000 and a cell phone from a motorcyclist near Ghagar Chowk. The police have started investigation.

MAN HELD WITH LIQUOR

Chunian Saddr police arrested a man with bottles of locally brewed liquor during a raid at Ashraf Khokhar area here the other day. The police said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Javed Iqbal, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the area and nabbed suspect Irshad Ahmed with bottles filled with locally brewed liquor. A case was registered against him.

MAN DIES IN COLLISION

A man was killed in collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in Sarai Mughal police precincts here the other day.

According to police, the deceased identified as Rashid Ahmed was on the way on a motorbike when the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley near Jajjan Kalan. Rashid Ahmed died on the spot. The police registered a case.