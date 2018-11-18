Share:

Lahore - Advisor to CM Aun Chaudhry hosted a dinner in honor of President Dr Arif Alvi. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, MPA Ch. Muhammad Amin and other senior party leaders were also present on this occasion.

Aun Chaudhary extended his gratitude to the president for his arrival at his residence. Matters of political situation and mutual affairs came under discussion. While talking to the president, Aun said the Punjab government is implementing the welfare-oriented policies of PTI to provide relief to the public.

He said there is an unprecedented strong alliance of likeminded parties of PTI and the success of the candidates of ruling party in the Senate by-elections is the proof of their confidence in its welfare based policies of the present government. The president appreciated Aun for his efforts to enforce PM Imran Khan’s vision of public welfare.

He expressed hope Punjab will progress in the real sense in all aspects of life under the supervision of the best selected team of Imran Khan and Aun has always been an important member of his team struggle.