Islamabad - The puppeteers of National Puppet Theatre of Pakistan National Council of the Arts presented a colourful puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities here on Saturday. The puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets presented folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide informative entertainment to the youngsters.

The show highlighted various issues including health, education, environment and social concerns to create awareness among young generation through visual impact of soft expressions of performing art. The show is a regular feature of the PNCA to promote culture and traditions among children with understanding of their folk legacies as an important part of their training, said the organisers.