Addiction of drugs is the non lenient consumption of the substance that may prompt physical and mental reliance. Today, I would like to put the attention of government towards the most prevailing issue among the people of Pakistan that is “Drug Addiction”. It has now become fashion. Most of the upper class people are addicted of drugs and use drugs as fashion and many people of lower class are also addicted for it. The people who restrain the drugs are considered as misfit in the society.

More than 800,000 people in Pakistan between age of 15 to 65 are addicted to use heroin, and many other drugs according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Mostly students of Pakistan are addicted of drugs and use drugs as their lifestyles. In 2018, a NGO reported that about 60% students of Pakistan are addicted to various kinds of drugs. As, we know that recently a student of LUMS is died because of overdosed of drugs according to the post-mortem report. In Pakistan, according to the UN report total number of addicts as per is 7.6 million where 78% are male and 22% are females. This number is increasing approximately at the rate of 50000 per year. It kills 700 to 800 people every day in Pakistan. There are many Acts like Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Act 2012 (DRAP) who is working to effectively control the drugs. To control the increasing number of the drug addicted people in Pakistan government must take steps and must make rules against it and should force the people and other discipline authorities to follow the laws.

SADAF ZAIB,

Lahore, November 2.