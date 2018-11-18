Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Eight persons were injured critically when a passenger bus overturned while saving a tractor-trolley here, police said. A Faisalabad-bound passenger bus coming from Marrot area overturned while trying to save a tractor-trolley suddenly appeared on e main road from link road in Dahranwala area. Eight persons seriously injured in the accident who were shifted to hospital where condition of three injured is stated to be critical. The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene.