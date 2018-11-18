Share:

LAHORE - The second day of the Faiz International Festival brought together intellectuals, writers and artists at Alhamra Art Centre for discussions on variety of topics. The thre-day festival will conclude today (Sunday).

The venue had the look of a festival as people could be seen enjoying the beautiful winter season. The food court served a variety of traditional food items and of course the coffee was on the house as always. The main attraction was the number of new books on display at the stalls. It was interesting to note that Indian poet Javed Akhtar’s books were also up for sale with his signature there.

On the first day of the festival on Frieda Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi expressed her views along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s illustrious daughter Salima Hashmi in the session. Moderated by Adeel Hashmi, the session went quite informal and interesting as with Mira Hashmi’s chit-chat with the panellists. Earlier, Shabana Azmi along with her husband Javed Akhtar, who is a renowned Indian writer, entered Pakistan via Wagah border.