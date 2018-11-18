Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the government has put a special focus on promotion of tourism and development of tourist resorts across the province.

Addressing the participating drivers and navigators of Third Thal Jeep Rally here on Saturday, he said that besides exploration of new tourism spots, uplift of existing places also stands at the top of the government’s agenda.

He disclosed that a proposal to hold a likewise jeep rally in Chakwal is also under consideration as it would offer a healthy activity to the residents of Chakwal. On the occasion, Managing Director Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Ahmar Malik said that work is underway to introduce Punjab’s tourism spots in the world.

He said that the launching of Thal rally three years ago was a real tough task but now it continues with success. He noted that Choolistan Jeep Rally has become an international event.

He disclosed that about 23 departments worked together to hold an event like jeep rally, adding that the government and its ministers take personal interest to resolve all problems.

GM TDCP Asjad Ali said that many projects to promote tourism in South Punjab were in pipeline. He disclosed that big multinational and national companies expressed interest in motor sports events.

He said that events like jeep rallies gave boost to economic activities in areas where they were held and a large number of people got employment.

VC HIGHLIGHTS ROLE SPORTS

Acting Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Prof Dr Masood Akhtar has said that sports not only strengthen character but also teach discipline to the individuals.

Addressing the participants of All Pakistan Inter-university Kabaddi Tournament here on Friday, he added that a healthy body possessed a healthy mind and games helped young people improve their fitness.

He said that Kabaddi was a traditional sport of Punjab and the youth exhibited their power through this game. He hoped that the event would attract more students to take part in sporting activities.

Director Sports BZU Tar Mohi Uddin disclosed that 10 teams were taking part in the tournament and Agri University Faisalabad toppled Comsats Sahiwal in first match.

Similarly, Garrison University Lahore defeated Animal University Lahore in second match, University of Central Punjab defeated BZU in third match and Punjab University defeated Peshawar University in fourth match.

The semi final and final matches would be held on Saturday.