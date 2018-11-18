Share:

Rawalpindi - The son of a former chief justice of Pakistan lodged a complaint with police on Saturday stating powerful land mafia had not only detained him along with his mother at gunpoint but had also occupied his land illegally.

Reportedly, the land mafia also opened firing on the wife of the former CJ but she remained unhurt. Senior police officers of Saddar Zone expressed their unawareness about occurrence of the incident. Police accepted the application and began investigation.

According to details, Afnan Saeed, son of former CJ Justice (R) Saeed -l-Zaman Siddiqui (late), lodged a complaint with Police Picket Tareet (controlled by Police Station Murree) and told police that his mother along with Bilal Ahmed and Naveed arrived at Judicial Town Chattar (Federal Shariat Court Employees Cooperative Society) for constructing a boundary wall at plot number 137, Sector B which she owned.

He alleged that Irfan Ullah and Inayat Ullah along with two unknown men loaded with Kalashnikovs and daggers stormed into the plot and made my mother and others hostage at gunpoint. He also alleged that Irfan Ullah was member a notorious land mafia who threatened his mother to leave the plot or else he would shot her dead. The applicant told police that the land mafia pushed his mother and two others away out from the plot forcefully and occupied the land illegally. Afnan requested the police to register a case against the accused and to provide him with justice.

Police accepted the application and launched investigation into allegations.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Ahsan Saifullah, when contacted, said that he had no knowledge about occurrence of the incident so far but he would summon both the parties for inquiry.