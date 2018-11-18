NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Sunday | November 18, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:18 PM | November 18, 2018
'Bold' England seal Sri Lanka series and Root wants more
9:09 PM | November 18, 2018
ECP has decided to remove voters having third address
8:44 PM | November 18, 2018
Pakistan, UAE leaders agree to deepen strategic and economic partnership
8:34 PM | November 18, 2018
Mumtaz directs finance dept to release Rs200m for DNA laboratory
8:24 PM | November 18, 2018
APEC leaders divided after US, China spat
8:08 PM | November 18, 2018
New students’ alliance formed in Balochistan
7:27 PM | November 18, 2018
PPP cannot use Sindh card anymore: Aleem Khan
7:23 PM | November 18, 2018
PPP stands with G-B in their struggle for rights: Bilawal
7:12 PM | November 18, 2018
Pak requires 176 to win first Test against NZ
6:49 PM | November 18, 2018
Over 20,000 litres oil spilled as tanker turns turtle in Uch Sharif
6:45 PM | November 18, 2018
Govt committed to provide basic life amenities to masses: Jam Kamal
6:26 PM | November 18, 2018
16 joint teams formed to prepare ‘Lahore Master Plan’
6:02 PM | November 18, 2018
US envoy hopes for peace deal with Taliban in 2019: media
5:50 PM | November 18, 2018
Govt committed to develop far-off areas: Fawad
5:39 PM | November 18, 2018
Three dead, four injured in Quetta blast
5:27 PM | November 18, 2018
JIT constituted to investigate Tahir Khan Dawar’s killing: KP CM
5:05 PM | November 18, 2018
PIA resumes flight operations on Muscat route
4:52 PM | November 18, 2018
Rangers nab MQM activist, 11 others in Karachi
4:47 PM | November 18, 2018
PM Imran breaks silence on 'U-turn' statement
4:26 PM | November 18, 2018
No NRO for opposition, says Fawad Chaudhry
I LOVE U-TURNS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
BETTER TAKE U-TURN THAN FALLING DOWN
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
October 26, 2018
Exhibiting love for Prophet
October 14, 2018
Amanda Abbington’s new love
September 23, 2018
Love for country to solve problems: CJP
6:01 PM | September 17, 2018
For the love of cheese, meat
Top Stories
8:44 PM | November 18, 2018
Pakistan, UAE leaders agree to deepen strategic and economic partnership
12:30 PM | November 18, 2018
PM, Fawad express grief over sad demise of Haji Abdul Wahab
5:27 PM | November 18, 2018
JIT constituted to investigate Tahir Khan Dawar’s killing: KP CM
12:46 PM | November 18, 2018
China's model suits Pakistan to overcome poverty: Qu Tianjun
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus