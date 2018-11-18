Share:

KARACHI - Responding to Murtaza Wahab’s criticism of English language command, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has thrown a challenge to the former.

“Mind your own business,” the governor said while referring to Murtaza Wahab.

“If Murtaza Wahab desires an English language competition, he should come out,” the governor told the media .

The governor defended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about U-turns saying: “Whatever the premier said was correct.”

Responding to a question about Fawad Chaudhry’s recent speeches, he said the federal information minister himself was responsible for everything he said.

On Thursday, the CM adviser asked Ismail to write in Urdu on Twitter instead of tweeting in “incorrect English”.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly, the adviser said that posting tweets in the national language was a better option for the governor than using incorrect English on the micro-blogging website.