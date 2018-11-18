Share:

SHIKARPUR - A few gangs of kidnappers are active in Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Kashmore and other districts of northern Sindh to kidnap youths and middle-aged person by luring female voice by using modern techniques and tools through making fake calls.

They mimic in female voice on phone first befriending them and after developing an understanding, encourage them to visit their designated place to complete the logically end of love when victim reaches there the members of kidnappers kidnap the latter and who demand for ransom money at least Rs50 million from the heirs of kidnapped men.

A 22-year-old youth identified as Sohaib Shah, of 25, tailor master by profession, resident of Shikarpur was kidnapped by luring female voice on reaching at designated place.

He went to meeting his female friend on November 7th, but he did not returned, the heirs of Sohaib received a call for ransom money Rs2.5 million. The last location was traced by Shikarpur police is Machi Bundo, the Katcha area of Ghouspur town of Kashmore-Kandhkot district, claimed his heirs.

The heirs of kidnapped youth including Zubair Shah, Aamir Shah and others recorded their protest in front of Shikarpur Press Club and expressed their compel that they are not in position to afford ransom money and demanded the high ups for legitimate help for releasing their youth.

It is noteworthy that Abubakar Solangi and Moula Bakhsh Solangi, resident of Obaro town of district Ghotki kidnapped from Shikarpur in the precinct of Rustam police station one month before but police are still clueless to trace their whereabouts and another incident of kidnapping took place.

Shikarpur police should play its pivotal role with great gusto, but Shikarpur police are just busy tracing location of kidnapped men despite taking serious action against them.

In past, such groups have kidnapped various youths and middle aged person by fake calls and succeeded in getting ransom money in this connection Ghotki police have made the number of arrests and have succeeded in arresting one master mind.

Who later confessed before police for his alleged involved in kidnapping but Shikarpur police have failed to take any serious steps to cope with such gangs.

The notable persons of Shikarpur expressed their concerns and said that it is high time for Shikarpur police to take notice of increasing kidnapping otherwise incidents of kidnapping would increase.