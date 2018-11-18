Share:

CHINIOT - A cable network provider allegedly killed his customer for not paying Rs300 of cable fee on Saturday.

Local cable operators including Liaqat Ali alias Rana Pappu and Sheikh Raja went to the house of Waqas Khan, son of Ajmal Khan, a resident of Mohallah Kamangran, and demanded Rs300 of monthly cable fee from him.

Waqas said that he had already paid the fee a month ago when he had acquired the cable connection. On this, some harsh words were exchanged between them, and Liaqat Ali alias Rana Pappu hit the head of Waqas with an iron rod and fled.

Waqas sustained critical injuries, and was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where he was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

City police registered an FIR on the complaint of Kashif Khan, Waqas' brother, under sections 302 and 34 of PPC and started investigation. The police also started raids for the arrest of the accused while the body was handed over to heirs after autopsy.