Rawalpindi - Adviser to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan said on Saturday that master plan of Islamabad was being reviewed and a commission was being set up for the purpose to cope with changing requirements and make the same relevant to the present needs.

Addressing during ‘Meet the Press Programme’ here, he said that the commission would be headed by an expert and all the stakeholders would be included in it.

“Everything will be processed in a systematic manner”, Ali Nawaz Awan said, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not dislocate people till it completed the process of their rehabilitation.

He said that rehabilitation plan would be introduced for the slum dwellers. He said that Islamabad was face of Pakistan and its master plan was designed for 600,000 people. “There are several challenges to convert it into a model city but this goal would be achieved as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said.

He said that Islamabad was among the top 10 most beautiful capitals in the world.

He said that revolutionary steps were being taken for the promoting health and education sector.

Awan said that the continuity of the local bodies would ensure a strong and stable democracy in the country.

He said that previous government allowed land grabbers to occupy lands but the incumbent government had got significant success in vacating such lands.

He said that action would be taken against ‘Qabza’ mafia without any discrimination.

