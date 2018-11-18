Share:

BADIN - Modern technology is need of the hour to compete the developed country.

These views were expressed by a social activist Akash Santorai while delivering a lecture, organised by Wedak Youth Society in the Bhooro Kolhi village on Saturday. Santorai said those who would be unknown of the computer technology to be considered illiterate, both English and computer were essential to meet the challenges. He said that ancient Hindu communities remained under influence of religion, politics, economy and classification and they need to rid out such hurdles, chains and slavery and must prepare plan for brighter future. He said that it was regrettable that they were taught fake and false history in connection of religion, politics, economy and social norms causing they were indulged in inferiority and deprivation.

While addressing Advocate Ram Kolhi said that due to illiteracy their communities remained under slavery of feudal lords but time is changed and youth stand against the system for improvement.

The ceremony was addressed by Sachanand Aaria, Venesh Kumar, Professor Parshotam Waswani, Engineer Amrat Panhwani, Rai Singh Thakur, Babu Lal Aaria, Tulsi Das Aaria and others.