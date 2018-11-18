Share:

One of the most jam-packed sessions of the evening was ‘Mohabbat Ki Zuban’. The session was moderated by Ambreen Salahuddin and the panelists were Javed Akhtar and Amjad Islam Amjad.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Islam Amjad said: “Faiz Ahmad Faiz is a symbol of Pakistan’s cultural identity. His contribution to promote art and establish Alhamra Arts Council is remarkable. After the World War II, he turned to journalism and distinguished himself as the editor of The Pakistan Times. The traditional grieves of love get fused with the travails of the afflicted humanity. This turning away from romance to realism, from Eros to Agape, is beautifully suggested in his poetry.”

“Youth habit for reading books is getting vanished because they get it easily online. Aristotle used to say the world is passing through troublous times. The young people of today think of nothing but themselves. They have no reverence for parents or old age. They are impatient of all restraint. They talk as if they knew everything, and what passes for wisdom with us is foolishness with them. As for as the girls are concerned, they are forward, immodest and unlady like in speech, behavior and dress. In every era there were only few people who knew poetry. In today’s time when I see the youth following the pioneers of poetry it makes me feel good. So, I have no grievant from the future,” said Indian poet Javed Akhtar.

Speaking about the translation of books, Javed said: “The beauty of poetry loses its sense when it’s translated into other language. It’s like converting perfume from one bottle to the other. No matter how much carefully you do, it will definitely lose its original fragrance.”

Speaking about the modern Music, Javed said: “All the renowned poets were associated with film industry. They used to write marvelous songs which are still remembered. With the passage of time we started adopting the western music culture. In west, pop music is composed for night clubs. In our culture music is composed to be listened. Every men and women in Hindustan and Pakistan sing weather at home or in bathroom. So, the youth used to get songs which had strong lyrics. Now they don’t get that flavour that is the reason every new song fades within two weeks.”

Javed Akhtar ended the session saying, “I would love to visit Pakistan next year too because the warm welcome of Lahori’s won my heart.” He recited his famous poetry ‘Aansu’ and received standing ovation