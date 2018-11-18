Share:

Moderated by veteran actor Simi Raheal, the session ‘My side of the story’ with Samina Pirzada, Sania Saeed and Imran Abbas was also able to gather a jam-packed audience in the hall.

“We destroyed our cinema by introducing Gandasa culture films for the sake of ratings. Just because of finding viewer’s choice we are same doing it with our drama industry. Most of the production houses show content which is against our values. Technology has changed the culture and ethics of our life. There used to be a time when a bold scene was on aired on TV in front of parents we used to forward the channel. But now we watch it comfortably. Overall the infrastructure has totally changed,” said Imran Abbas.

On a question whether the actors who have huge fan following on Instagram are true celebs, Samina Peerzada said: “Instagram is a strong medium to convey your message to a larger audience. A true artist will never fade with time. This is the reason today our veteran actors are still remembered across the border. If you are good actor you will keep shinning in the showbiz industry otherwise after two or may be three serials your popularity will be finished.” A live performance of Laal band was staged following other sessions including Freedom of Expression, Elusive Lives, Blurring the Boundaries, Meet Uncle Sargam, Tribute to Tufail Niazi.