PYONGYANG:- North Korea said Friday it had expelled a US citizen who tried to enter illegally, an unusually swift resolution of a case that could have further complicated reconciliation moves between the two countries. The man, identified as Lawrence Bruce Byron, had been in custody after crossing into North Korea from China on October 16, the official Korean Central News Agency said. “While being questioned, he said he had illegally entered the country under the command of the US Central Intelligence Agency,” KCNA said.

“Relevant authorities have decided to expel him from the country.”

A man with the same name was arrested in South Korea while trying to sneak over the inter-Korean border in November last year.