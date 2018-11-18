Share:

SEOUL (AFP): A five-member North Korean delegation left South Korea will return home after wrapping up their four-day visit to attend an international peace forum. The North's delegates, led by Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, left Seoul earlier in the day, and arrived in Beijing. Sources said it seems they will stay in China for two days before returning home, though it is not known whether they plan to hold any meetings with Chinese officials. After arriving here late Wednesday, they visited the Second Techno Valley in the Pangyo district of the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, the following day, and held a meeting with South Korean officials, including Gyeonggi governor Lee Jae-myung, to discuss various issues, such as pushing for joint business projects. On Friday they attended the 2018 International Convention for Peace and Prosperity in the Asia Pacific, which took place in Goyang, north of Seoul.

, during which Ri delivered an address in which he assessed North Korea's recent peace efforts along with South Korea and the United States.

Officials said the delegation's visit boosted chances of governor Lee visiting North Korea. During their talks, Ri expressed his desire to invite the South Korean governor to the North, and Lee replied he is "ready" and would like to make the visit after preparing detailed plans.

"If realized, Lee's trip to North Korea is expected to lay the groundwork for the local governments-level cooperation with the North," a Gyeonggi Province official said.