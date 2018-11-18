Share:

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore organised a painting competition on anti-corruption on Saturday in which students from 21 districts of Punjab participated. In primary section, Owais Taimur topped the contest, followed by Tayybah Qasim and Ahmed Raza. In secondary section Shah Mir won first position while Talha Daowd and Hasna Sehar stood second and third respectively. In college and university level competitions first, second and third positions were grabbed by Sidra Abida, Obaidullah Awan and Syed Muhammad Hassan respectively. NAB will distribute certificates to winners on December 9 - the International Day against Corruption. Director NAB Lahore Syed Muhammad Hussnain presided the ceremony.