WAZIRABAD - All the private hospitals and maternity centres in Wazirabad tehsil are being run without proper arrangements of EPI centre for newly born babies. A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that there is also lack of coordination between local Health Department and private hospitals. Gynaecological staff of state-run hospitals works in private hospitals, overlooking their responsibility. They deprive the babies of initial medical aid soon after their birth.

According to Health department's sources, dozens of women pass through maternity process daily in the THQ hospital and private hospitals/maternity centres but there are no arrangements to give initial protective vaccination to the newly born babies. Local Health Department has been forced to remove its EPI Unit from Hawa Memorial Hospital due to non-cooperative attitude of the administration.

Wazirabad DDO health had deputed a Medical Team in Hawa Memorial Hospital to give protective vaccine of TB, Hepatitis and of EPI at initial stage. Bu the administration of Hawa Memorial Hospital charge heavy fees from the patients while the gynaecological doctors and other staff of state run hospitals work in private organizations, but never take safety measures for newly born babies.

Moreover, private hospitals/maternity centres have no trained staff to deal with the EPI program even they do not know how to administer TB and Hepatitis vaccine. Hawa Hospital's management have provided no separate room to the EPI Team to adjust medical accessories and freezers safely.

When contacted, Wazirabad DDO health office vaccinator M Safdar stated that one THQ Hospital, seven RHCs, and seven BHUs in the tehsil dealt with maternity matters and provided protective vaccine to newly born babies at initial stage.

"Private hospitals and maternity centres have been directed to give protective vaccine to the newly born babies. They have also been advised to sent at least one paramedics so that he/she may be given proper training of EPI program and the procedure of administering vaccine to the babies", he said, adding that local DDO health office was trying to establish its units in Hawa Memorial and Al-Raee Hospitals to protect the babies at initial stage.