HAFIZABAD - A newly-wed woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband, father-in-law and four others here in Channi Churaira village on Saturday.

According to report lodged with the Kaleke police by Muhammad Ramzan, son of Khushi Muhammad of Mohallah Akbari Kaleke Mandi, his daughter Saba Rani was married to Muhammad Tanveer, son of Muhammad Khan alias Malanga in Channi Churaira about two months ago.

The in-laws of her daughter informed him that she died of natural death but when he and other family members reached Channi Churaira for her funeral, the accused had already buried her.

Later, some women including Safia Bibi and Sajida Bibi told him that they had seen visible marks of torture on the body of the deceased.

He alleged that her father-in-law Muhammad Khan, husband Muhammad Tanveer, Badar and Adeel sons of Muhammad Khan, Farzana Bibi and Kousar Bibi had tortured Saba Rani to death.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating but failed to arrest any of the accused so far. Muhammad Ramzan has demanded immediate arrest of the accused.