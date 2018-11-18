Share:

KHAIRPUR - Around 7,000 candidates participated in bachelor programmes pre-entry test for 2500 seats in various departments of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Saturday.

Media Coordinator Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar told the media that about 7,000 students competed for more than 2,500 seats in different departments.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Registrar Prof Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi, Deans of all faculties visited the venue of the entry test along with the teams of media and university officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor told that the SALU is the best and ideal university for higher education. People from more than 12 districts of the province prefer the SALU as a choice and preferred destination of higher education.

According to Admission Director Nazeer Mangnejo the results of the entry test will be displayed at the website of the university. It is pertinent to mention that the test for masters’ programmes will be scheduled today.

PROTEST AGAINTS LAND GRABBERS

Several members of Jatoi community on Saturday continued their protest and entered in 79 consecutive days on Sunday in front of the Sukkur Press Club over non-arrest of suspected killers and land grabbers.

The angry protesters including Dilmrad Jatoi, Edan Jatoi, Yasin Jatoi said that builder Rao Shakir and his accomplices including Mehar Jatoi, Panah Lalabo, Ghaffar Rajpute, Essa Malik, Ayoob Seelro and others occupied their land with the help of revenue officials and airport police.

They further alleged that many times assailants had attacked their homes, and recently one young member of their community was killed and six people were injured in an attack.

They claimed that despite of an FIR and arrest warrant issued by Sukkur Court against them, police have not taken any action against them.

The victim family members told the media that Sukkur police is save the killers and pressurising to hold talks (jirga) with killers or withdraw from case.

They appealed to the chief justice and chief of army staff to take notice of the matter by arresting the killers and ensure provision of protection to them.

It has been reported that officers of Airport police station and Bachal Shah police post have been backing builder Rao Shakir who along with notorious criminals has occupied land of poor people while more than 200 cases have been filed against them in various courts of Sukkur and other cities.