LAHORE:- The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq Saturday named 13-member squad for Pakistan ‘A’ cricket team for 4-day match against England Lions, starting from November 18, in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan ‘A’ will be playing a series of one 4-day match, five One-Day matches and two T-20s against England Lions in the UAE. Pakistan ‘A’ 13-member squad includes Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Usman Salahuddin, M Saad, M Rizwan (C), Saud Shakil, M Irfan, Ehsan Adil, Taj Wali, Sameen Gul, Ali Shafiq and M Asghar.