LAHORE - Passengers staged protest at the Lahore airport against PIA admin as accordind to protesters the national airline flight left their luggage at Islamabad airport on Saturday.

A PIA employee said that national carrier flight was coming from London airport to Lahore via Islamabad.

After landing at Islamabad airport, the flight dropped passengers there and then flew to Lahore. When passengers sought their luggage on arrival at Lahore airport they found that their luggage was missing.

The airline staff tried to convince the passengers and asked them to deposit their claims but they said that they would not leave for home until they were provided with their luggage.

Deputy Manager Ch Nazir Ahmad also visited the scene and held dialogue with the protesters but they were of the view that it had become the routine mater of airline to miss the luggage of the passengers.