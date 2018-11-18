Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police chalked out a security plan to maintain law and order on the day of Eid Miladun Nabi here on Saturday.

According to press release issued by SSP office Kashmore police Captain (r) Haidar Raza held a meeting at his office with his subordinates including DSPs, SHOs, sub inspectors, ASIs, DIB officials as well as control room staff regarding security arrangements.

According to plan more than 2,300 police personnel would be deployed across Kashmore particularly religious places and along with processions. As per detail, SSP directed to all police officials especially DSPs, SHOs and others to ensure the implementation of security plan and he strictly directed them to keep a vigilant eye on every moment while in these days.

When this scribe contacted to Kashmore SSP Haidar Raza stated that a security plan has been devised to observe extra ordinary measures for Milad-un-Nabi processions as well as gatherings. He said that more than 50 big and small processions will be taken out on the day of 12 Rabiul Awal. He said that to maintain peace throughout district special team of commandos would be deployed along with processions around religious places.

He disclosed to thwart any untoward situation all the entry and exit points of district would be sealed while 50 new pickets would established at bordering areas of Sindh Balochistan and Sindh Punjab. He also said that bomb disposal team would depute along with main procession which will be taken from Noorani Masjid, Gulsher Mohallah while ended to Noor-e-Mustafa Masjid. He further said he would depute a special team in plain clothes which observed all situations during processions.

Finally Raza said that patrolling will be increased in entire Kashmote while all DSPs and SHOs have been directed to monitor processions personally on different routes.