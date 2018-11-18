Share:

LAHORE - The International Psychiatric Conference continued at a local hotel on second day on Saturday with experts from Pakistan and abroad sharing research work and taking part in penal discussions during five plenary sessions.

The three day moot arranged by Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) will conclude today (Sunday) with presentation of recommendations formulated in light of input taken from experts from Pakistan and other countries during the event.

Leading pharmaceutical companies, both local and multi-national, dealing in medicines relating to psychiatric disorders arranged stalls with useful information material about causes and symptoms of different diseases and possible medication.

During plenary session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Prof Waqar Azeem highlighted impact of social media on youth mental and emotional well being. Dr Muhammad Ather discussed mental health needs of children and adolescents in crises, Dr Ahsan Nazeer gave an update on depression disorder in children and adolescents, Dr Salma Malik discussed potential clinical applications of pharmacogenomics anad Prof Nasar Sayeed Khan shared his experience of dealing young patients carrying depression.

Prof Nusrat Hussain lead plenary session on Liaison Psychiatry. Prof Nasim Chaudhry spoke on self-harm and suicide prevention, Dr Ishrat Hussain on depression and its association with mortality, quality of life and disability in patients with congestive heart failure, Dr Andrew Drury on Malawi Mental Health Education Project and Dr Omair Husain on culturally adapted interventions work for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Dr Salman Karim lead geriatric psychiatry session. He spoke on developing specialist mental health services for Pakistani elders. Dr Ross Alexander Dunne spoke on psychiatric disorders in later life, Prof Iracema Leroi on cognitive impairment and dementia and Dr Hussain Jafri on role of Alzheimer’s society in Pakistan.

Prof Imran Bashir Chaudhry lead Biological Psychiatry session ‘emerging biological treatments for severe mental illness’. He spoke on innovative treatments for Schizophrenia. Prof ZJ Daskalakis highlighted advances in neuromodulatory treatments for treatment-resistant depression, Prof Jim Knowels on Schizophrenia and molecular genetics and Prof Saad Farooq on recent updates in treatment of Schizophrenia.

Prof Jim Knowels chaired psychotrauma and forensic session. Prof David Alexander spoke on neuroscience and spirituality and Dr Tariq Mehmood Hassan on establishing Forensic Psychiatry Services in Pakistan. Oath taking ceremony of new cabinet of PPS was followed by gala dinner.