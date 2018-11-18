Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government would soon introduce a new system of Local Bodies by abolishing the old rusting LB system. He was talking to the newsmen here on Saturday. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq was also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat said that the government has prepared a final design of the proposed LB system for Punjab which would soon be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government is making hectic efforts for providing maximum relief to the masses.

He said that the PTI government has been striving hard to honour its commitments and fulfilling all promises, besides pulling the country out of the inherited economic and energy crises.

He hoped that now the rule of darkness of ignorance and corruption will end soon, as the positive and effective policies of the government have started bearing fruit. He said that government is putting the country on the path towards political and economic stability.

He ruled out any differences between Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi. He said that all of them are working like a team for the development of Punjab and prosperity of its people.

He said that a golden era of national development has begun in Punjab and the government has been addressing deprivation prevailed in various backward areas and will come up to the expectations of people.

To a question, the Punjab law minister said that the present government firmly believes in the transition of power from top to the gross-root level. He said that the PTI government has ensured the commencement of all the development works through the representatives of the Local Bodies in the proposed new LB system.

Earlier, he also visited the shrine of a local saint in village Bhulair, Pasrur tehsil here. He offered Fateha there and laid a floral wreathe.

JUNIOR FOREIGN DIPLOMATS VISIT

A delegation of thirty-one junior foreign diplomats (from twenty-two friendly countries) will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (tomorrow).

According to SCCI Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti, the foreign diplomats will discussed in details matters of mutual interest during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here. They will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security here.

PST TEACHERS UPGRADED

The government has promoted as many as 31 female PST teachers to SST grade in Sialkot district with immediate effect here, said a press release issued by Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) Sialkot here today.