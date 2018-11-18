Share:

KARACHI - The police on Saturday lodged a case on Friday night bombing in Quaidabad area of the city against unidentified suspects under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act at Shah Latif police station.

At least two people were killed and ten others were injured when an improvised explosive device exploded with a loud bang late on Friday night under the crowded Quaidabad flyover.

According to Police officials, two bombs attached with the timer devices were installed under the pushcarts with little distance and one of them weighted around 500 grams was exploded with a loud bang while the second bomb which was even heavier could not be exploded and defused.

The bomb disposal squad which rushed to the scene defused the second bomb weighted around two kilograms recovered from the site of the first blast in a nearby ground. DSP Ali Hassan, the BDS experts traced the second bomb timely and there would have been a massive loss of lives if the second bomb exploded.

The Sindh IGP also appreciated the efforts of the bomb disposal squad for timely defusing the bomb and also rewarded them with Rs50, 000 as cash prize for the team.

The police have registered a case FIR No 127/18 at Counter-Terrorism Department under Sections 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, reads with 3/4/5 of the explosive act and 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of Shah Latif SHO Ganwar Maher against unidentified persons.

Police officials said that the motive behind the bombing is yet to be ascertained while the investigators were trying to trace the group of the militants involved in the incident.

Separately, the funeral prayer of prayers of one of the deceased Hassan was offered near his residence in Quaidabad area which was attended by large number of people including the leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party. Hassan was laid to rest at a local graveyard amid tears and sobs. The body of second deceased Ramzan was sent to his hometown Jhang for burial process.