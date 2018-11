Share:

Dacoits deprived a man of valuables worth Rs280,000 in the B block Defence Housing Authority. In Tibbi-police limits, a man namely Sehbaz. and his family were robbed of valuables worth Rs245,000. In New Anarkali, dacoits looted Rs160000 from Khalid and his family. Robbers also took away motorcycles from Muftafa Abad, Gujjar Pora, Litton Road, Ichra, Yaki Gate, Nowlakha, Shadarra, and Lorry Adda. Meanhwile , the Gulshan Ravi police claimed to have arrested two people for having guns illegally.