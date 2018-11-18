Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Safe City Project and the Dolphin Force will be introduced in DGK and that setting up of the regional office of the CTD will help counter terrorism.

Presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner Office, DGK, he said necessary measures should be taken to protect life and property of the people and indiscriminate action should be taken against criminals.

He was briefed about the law and order situation in the meeting. He said the police should act swiftly to control street crimes.

“The crime rate will decrease due to Dolphin Force . Entry and exit points of DGK should be strictly monitored. I am personally monitoring law and order regularly, but police and other law enforcement agencies should efficiently to control law and order. He said complaints of victims should be addressed at police stations as several matters are resolved with better attitude.

The chief minister said Border Military Police will be strengthened further and measures will be taken to strengthen Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. Five new posts of the Border Military Police are being set up because law and order is the top priority. He said resources will be provided for the Dera Ghazi Khan Police Training College. Resources will also be given to purchase necessary equipment. Attention should be paid on the traffic police and shortage of police should be overcome. Adviser Hanif Pittafi, MPA Ahmed Ali Dareshak, the additional chief secretary interior, commissioner DG Khan, RPO DG Khan and concerning senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the DGK Urban Bus Service.. The chief minister said standardised transport facility will be provided to the people across the province. Comfortable and quality public transport is the right of every citizen therefore in New Pakistan transport facility will be provide in remote areas as well. The Chief Minister inaugurated the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regional office and after inauguration, he visited various sections of the regional office of the CTD. Briefing the chief minister, the additional IG CTD said an amount of Rs3 million has been spent on this office. The chief minister also witnessed training expertise of the CTD officers. The chief minister also inaugurated the Mobile Water Testing Lab. The chief minister also visited the Government Degree College Model Town. Talking to college students he said their problem will be resolved. After assuming charge I am visiting an education institution first time. The chief minister also talked to delegations of the DG Khan Bar Council and the Chambers of Commerce. Speaking on the occasion, he said he is also a lawyer and knows about problems of my community. The setting up of lawyers colony in DG Khan and special economic zone will be reviewed.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar opened an electricity supply project to Barthi and its adjoining areas.

Five small dams, land record centres, NADRA centres, passport office anad branches of the Bank of Punjab will also be set up.

aThe CM also laid foundation stone 60-bed THQ Hospital Rescue-1122 and 46-km road from Fazla Kach and Sar Thook to Theekar, and 23 km road from Kharrar Buzdar to Hangloon. He also launched mobile veterinary clinic van.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said time has come to end deprivations of poor areas. He continue: “We will provide mobile health units and four ambulances for tribal areas. The ambulances service is being started in tribal areas to take women to hospitals. For four health centres of mother and child, 24 hours service is being started. A private university of Lahore has allocated one seat in every department for students of tribal and poor area for free. The quota for tribal students in engineering, medical and other universities is being increased. Four bulldozers are being provided to clear roads in tribal areas. A special water scheme is being started for the provision of clean drinking water. Machine will be provided for boring to install hand pumps in tribal and hilly areas.”