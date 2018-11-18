Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Foreign Office Spokesperson Saturday said that some of the Pakistanis stranded at Kuwait Airport owing to cancellation of flights to Lahore were issued boarding passes on Saturday while rest would be accommodated by the Kuwait airlines on Sunday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said due to heavy rains, Kuwait had declared emergency for three days and its airport had suspended operations for few hours on Thursday.

Some Pakistani passengers transiting through Kuwait were stranded due to cancellation of flights of Kuwait airlines to Lahore.

On receipt of information, he said the team of Pakistan’s embassy was sent to the airport to get in touch with the Pakistanis and provide immediate assistance.

He said the ambassador spoke to the head of Kuwait airlines operations and pressed for accommodating women and children in Saturday’s flight. “As a result some passengers were issued boarding passes for the flight leaving for Lahore Saturday night. Remaining would be accommodated tomorrow, Inshaallah,” he said.

Kuwait Airways flight KU-203 had left 42 Umrah passengers at Kuwait airport unattended on Friday last.

An officer of CAA seeking anonymity said that the above-said flight was scheduled to land in Lahore on Friday at 4.00 am.

Afzal, one of the stranded passengers, while talking to the media persons in Pakistan on social media said they were in very pathetic conditions at Kuwait airport after the airline left them behind without giving them any reasons. He said that Kuwait airline staff was not cooperating with them neither they were being provided with food nor letting them go out of the airport.

Passengers have spent own money to buy food and now they were left on the mercy of the airport authorities. There were senior citizens and children among the stranded passengers. Afzal requested Chief Justice of Pakistan, foreign minister and other relevant authorities to take action against the unlawful act of Kuwait Airways officials.