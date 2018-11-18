Share:

SIALKOT - Disgruntled former PML-N MPA Ch Munawar Ali Gill formally joined PTI here on Saturday. He announced his decision regarding defecting PTI while addressing a public meeting here at his Dera in Pasrur city, after meeting Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat who visited Pasrur.

Raja Basharat presided over the meeting while Chairman Pasrur Municipal Committee Ch Altaf Shafi and chairmen of several union councils were also present on the occasion.

Former three-times MPA of PML-N Ch Munawar Ali Gill became disgruntled when the PML-N leadership dropped him out and not awarded party ticket to him as PML-N candidate from his native constituency of Pasrur city for July 25, 2018 general elections. The reason for ignoring him in awarding party ticket was stated to be his political differences with Pasrur-based PML-N Central Leader Zahid Hamid (former federal minister).

Ch Munawar Ali Gill had contested July 25,2018 general elections from Pasrur city's provincial assembly constituency (PP 40, Sialkot-VI), as an independent candidate and was defeated by PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Afzal. Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat welcomed Ch Munawar Ali Gill's decision to join PTI and said that he could be a precious asset to the party.